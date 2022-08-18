Naval Education and Training Assistance Field Activity Holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | PENSACOLA, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) Capt. Daniel Testa, center right, reports as...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PENSACOLA, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) Capt. Daniel Testa, center right, reports as commanding officer of Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA) to Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, left, Aug. 18, 2022. Capt. David Stallworth, right, relinquished command to Testa during the NETSAFA change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum. NETSAFA is the U.S. Navy’s agent for Navy education and training for international military students. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Nicholas Lippert) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Capt. David W. Stallworth was relieved by Capt. Daniel “Jinx” W. Testa as commanding officer, Naval Education and Training Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA), in a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Aug. 18.



Family and guests assembled at the National Naval Aviation Museum to wish “fair winds and following seas” to Stallworth and his family as he departed after three years in command of NETSAFA and to welcome Testa as the new commanding officer.



Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), served as the guest speaker for the event.



“NETSAFA is a very unique command with far-ranging impact…as a nation we know that our alliances and partnerships remain one of our key strategic advantages,” said Garvin. “Partnerships matter when working together through combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building initiatives. Together we strengthen our ability to prevail in conflict and further bolster integrated deterrence by demonstrating a united front against would-be adversaries.”



Stallworth, a native of Summerdale, Alabama, directed efforts to provide training and education valued at more than $200 million to 166 partner nations in support of more than 8,000 international military students (IMS) during a period of all-time records of foreign military sales and despite the worldwide pandemic.



“The efforts of this world-class staff and their leader have resulted in an astounding global impact that will pay dividends in the realm of security cooperation and U.S. foreign policy for years to come,” said Garvin.



Testa takes over as NETSAFA commanding officer after serving in his last assignment as the NETC executive assistant, and Stallworth will report to NETC as the N5 director for strategy, innovation, and voluntary education.



“Although it has been a tough three years, I would not trade it for anything as it gave me the opportunity to work with some of the most talented and friendly people in the entire Department of the Navy,” said Stallworth, who was presented with the Legion of Merit award during the ceremony. “Jinx, you are taking over a great command full of great people.”



“NETSAFA, I want to thank you so much for the support and hard work that you do every day no matter what happens, and I know you will continue to do the same thing for Capt. Jinx Testa,” said Stallworth.



Located at NAS Pensacola, Florida, NETSAFA is the U.S. Navy’s agent for Navy education and training for international military students. As a field activity of NETC, NETSAFA serves as a focal point for all security assistance and security cooperation education and training program issues, coordination and advice within the U.S. Navy. NETC, led by Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “street to fleet” focus, NETC recruits civilians and transforms them into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters.