Ombudsman at Large Visit

220816-N-JC800-0756 SINGAPORE (Aug. 15, 2022) – (From Left) Mike DiDinato, manager of the Fleet Gym, explains the facility accommodations to Junifer Thomas, Ombudsman-at-Large for 7th Fleet, during her visit to Singapore. The Ombudsman-at-Large advises the Chief of Naval Operations and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy on matters affecting Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

