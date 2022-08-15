Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ombudsman at Large Visit [Image 3 of 12]

    Ombudsman at Large Visit

    SINGAPORE

    08.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220816-N-HG389-0024 SINGAPORE (Aug. 16, 2022) From left: Shadow Paul, public affairs officer for Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC) Lt. Cmdr. Joanna Bridge, executive officer for SAC, Ombudsman-at-Large Junifer Thomas and Heather Chapa, director of Child and Youth Programs/ school liaison officer take a moment for a photo in front of a local school during a visit to Singapore, Aug. 16. The Ombudsman-at-Large advises the Chief of Naval Operations and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy on matters affecting Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 03:35
    Photo ID: 7383550
    VIRIN: 220816-N-HG389-0024
    Resolution: 4398x3141
    Size: 839.73 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    SINGAPORE

