Ombudsman at Large Visit

220816-N-HG389-0024 SINGAPORE (Aug. 16, 2022) From left: Shadow Paul, public affairs officer for Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC) Lt. Cmdr. Joanna Bridge, executive officer for SAC, Ombudsman-at-Large Junifer Thomas and Heather Chapa, director of Child and Youth Programs/ school liaison officer take a moment for a photo in front of a local school during a visit to Singapore, Aug. 16. The Ombudsman-at-Large advises the Chief of Naval Operations and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy on matters affecting Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

