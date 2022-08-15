Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ombudsman at Large Visit [Image 6 of 12]

    Ombudsman at Large Visit

    SINGAPORE

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220816-N-HG389-0031 SINGAPORE (Aug. 16, 2022) Ombudsman-at-Large Junifer Thomas, left, takes a tour given by Valerio Rossi, admissions manager, in a local school during a visit to Singapore, Aug. 16. The Ombudsman-at-Large advises the Chief of Naval Operations and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy on matters affecting Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 03:35
    Photo ID: 7383557
    VIRIN: 220816-N-HG389-0031
    Resolution: 3489x2492
    Size: 922.71 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ombudsman at Large Visit [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SINGAPORE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT