Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ombudsman at Large Visit [Image 9 of 12]

    Ombudsman at Large Visit

    SINGAPORE

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220816-N-JC800-0056 SINGAPORE (Aug. 15, 2022) – (From Left) Junifer Thomas, Ombudsman-at-Large for 7th Fleet, takes a tour of the gym accompanied by Shadow Paul, public affairs officer for Singapore Area Coordinator, during her visit to Singapore. The Ombudsman-at-Large advises the Chief of Naval Operations and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy on matters affecting Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 03:35
    Photo ID: 7383560
    VIRIN: 220816-N-JC800-0056
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 494.01 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ombudsman at Large Visit [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit
    Ombudsman at Large Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SINGAPORE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT