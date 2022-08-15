Ombudsman at Large Visit

220816-N-HG389-0026 SINGAPORE (Aug. 16, 2022) From left: Lt. Cmdr. Joanna Bridge, executive officer for SAC, Ombudsman-at-Large Junifer Thomas, Heather Chapa, director of Child and Youth Programs/ school liaison officer and Valerio Rossi, admissions manager take a moment for a photo in a local school during a visit to Singapore, Aug. 16. The Ombudsman-at-Large advises the Chief of Naval Operations and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy on matters affecting Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

