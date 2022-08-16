220816-N-JC800-0013 SINGAPORE (Aug. 15, 2022) – (From Left) Capt. Frank Okata, Commander, Singapore Area Coordinator, speaks with Junifer Thomas, Ombudsman-at-Large, during her visit to Singapore, Aug. 15. The Ombudsman-at-Large advises the Chief of Naval Operations and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy on matters affecting Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 03:35
|Photo ID:
|7383559
|VIRIN:
|220816-N-JC800-0013
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|658.83 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ombudsman at Large Visit [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT