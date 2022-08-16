Ombudsman at Large Visit

220816-N-JC800-0013 SINGAPORE (Aug. 15, 2022) – (From Left) Capt. Frank Okata, Commander, Singapore Area Coordinator, speaks with Junifer Thomas, Ombudsman-at-Large, during her visit to Singapore, Aug. 15. The Ombudsman-at-Large advises the Chief of Naval Operations and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy on matters affecting Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

