Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise [Image 10 of 15]

    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron prepare to clear broken concrete cut by two compact track loaders during a simulated runway repair as part of a a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 17, 2022. The Airmen used a variety of equipment including excavators and loaders to practice removing damaged concrete and base course on a simulated runway. They practiced repair, break up and removal of concrete, before mixing and pouring new, quick-drying concrete and levelling it, all while wearing mission-oriented protective postures gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 06:55
    Photo ID: 7381765
    VIRIN: 220817-F-EJ686-1094
    Resolution: 7360x3796
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise [Image 15 of 15], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise
    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise
    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise
    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise
    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise
    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise
    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise
    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise
    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise
    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise
    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise
    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise
    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise
    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise
    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Civil Engineer Squadron
    CBRNE exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT