100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise

A U.S. Air Force 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman uses an excavator to clear concrete during a simulated runway repair as part of a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 17, 2022. The 100th CES Airmen used a variety of equipment including excavators and loaders to practice removing damaged concrete and base course on a simulated runway. They practiced repair, break up and removal of concrete, before mixing and pouring new, quick-drying concrete and levelling it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

