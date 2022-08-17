Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise [Image 3 of 15]

    100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jahsiah Keating, on top of vehicle, cuts open a bag of cement ready for a procedure known as “slash and splash” – slash open bag of cement and splash with water – ready to pour it into a large, pre-cut hole in a simulated runway during a simulated damaged runway repair as part of a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 17, 2022. The 100th CES Airmen used a variety of equipment including excavators and loaders to practice removing damaged concrete and base course on a simulated runway. They practiced repair, break up and removal of concrete, before mixing and pouring new, quick-drying concrete and levelling it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 06:55
    Photo ID: 7381753
    VIRIN: 220817-F-EJ686-1255
    Resolution: 6760x4912
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise [Image 15 of 15], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Civil Engineer Squadron
    CBRNE exercise

