U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jahsiah Keating, on top of vehicle, cuts open a bag of cement ready for a procedure known as “slash and splash” – slash open bag of cement and splash with water – ready to pour it into a large, pre-cut hole in a simulated runway during a simulated damaged runway repair as part of a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 17, 2022. The 100th CES Airmen used a variety of equipment including excavators and loaders to practice removing damaged concrete and base course on a simulated runway. They practiced repair, break up and removal of concrete, before mixing and pouring new, quick-drying concrete and levelling it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 06:55 Photo ID: 7381753 VIRIN: 220817-F-EJ686-1255 Resolution: 6760x4912 Size: 3.03 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise [Image 15 of 15], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.