100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jahsiah Keating, right, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment journeyman, directs a loader driven by Tech. Sgt. John Barber, 100th CES Power Production NCO in charge, to clear lumps of broken concrete during a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 17, 2022. The Airmen used a variety of equipment including excavators and loaders to practice removing damaged concrete and base course on a simulated runway. They practiced repair, break up and removal of concrete, before mixing and pouring new, quick-drying concrete and levelling it, all while wearing mission-oriented protective postures gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

