100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron clear broken concrete during a simulated damaged runway repair as part of a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 17, 2022. The 100th CES Airmen used a variety of equipment including excavators and loaders to practice removing damaged concrete and base course on a simulated runway. The 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, Col. Gene Jacobus, right, visited the Airmen to watch as they practiced repair, break up and removal of concrete, before mixing and pouring new, quick-drying concrete and levelling it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

