U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron help clear broken concrete during a simulated runway repair as part of a a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 17, 2022. The Airmen used a variety of equipment including excavators and loaders to practice removing damaged concrete and base course on a simulated runway. They practiced repair, break up and removal of concrete, before mixing and pouring new, quick-drying concrete and levelling it, all while wearing mission-oriented protective postures gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 06:55
|Photo ID:
|7381769
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-EJ686-1085
|Resolution:
|6952x3700
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th CES simulate repair of damaged runway during CBRNE exercise [Image 15 of 15], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
