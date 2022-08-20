The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for the Chicago Air and Water Show

Staff Sgt. Nahu Ramirez of the U.S. Army Parachute Team performs demonstration parachute jump with a flag dedicated to Rudy Malnati, Jr. in Chicago, Illinois on 20 August, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing for the Chicago Air and Water Show on 20-21 August. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

