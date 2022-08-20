Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for the Chicago Air and Water Show [Image 2 of 6]

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for the Chicago Air and Water Show

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team performs demonstration parachute jump in Chicago, Illinois on 20 August, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing for the Chicago Air and Water Show on 20-21 August. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    Chicago Air and Water Show

