Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team exits the C-147A while aerial acts circle in Chicago, Illinois on 20 August, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing for the Chicago Air and Water Show on 20-21 August. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2022 09:11
|Photo ID:
|7380635
|VIRIN:
|220820-A-ID671-721
|Resolution:
|4343x6515
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for the Chicago Air and Water Show [Image 6 of 6], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS
