The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for the Chicago Air and Water Show

Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies in the American flag for the national anthem of the Air and Water Show in Chicago, Illinois on 20 August, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing for the Chicago Air and Water Show on 20-21 August. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

