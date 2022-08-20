Sgt. 1st Class Danny Hellman and Staff Sgt. Ben Hall of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform an aerial maneuver in Chicago, Illinois on 20 August, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing for the Chicago Air and Water Show on 20-21 August. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2022 09:11
|Photo ID:
|7380637
|VIRIN:
|220820-A-id671-872
|Resolution:
|3333x4999
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for the Chicago Air and Water Show [Image 6 of 6], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
