The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for the Chicago Air and Water Show

Staff Sgt. Ben Hall of the U.S. Army Parachute Team performs demonstration parachute jump in Chicago, Illinois on 20 August, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing for the Chicago Air and Water Show on 20-21 August. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

