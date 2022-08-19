10th Annual Thode Ruck March Draws more than 100 Participants

Service members pass the half-way point of the 10th Annual Sgt. 1st Class James E. Thode Ruck March at Camp Williams, Utah August 19, 2022. More than 100 service members and civilians participated in the ruck march, including spouses and families of several service members.

