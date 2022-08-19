Army Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Hughes, a range noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the Utah Training Center, marches along Watts Road at Camp Williams during the 10th Annual Sgt. 1st Class James E. Thode Ruck March, August 19, 2022. Hughes finished first among all participants in the individual category.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.20.2022 16:52 Photo ID: 7380370 VIRIN: 220819-Z-UQ018-0004 Resolution: 3217x4826 Size: 7.61 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Annual Thode Ruck March Draws more than 100 Participants [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Ashley Baum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.