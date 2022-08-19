(From left to right) Air Force Master Sgt. Abraham Beh, Tech. Sgt. John Geister, Air Force Staff Sgt. Donovan Nielson, and Air Force Master Sgt. Sgt. Francisco Vasquez hoist the trophy of the Sgt. 1st Class James E. Thode Ruck March, August 19, 2022. Their team placed first among all other teams in the competitive category.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.20.2022 16:52 Photo ID: 7380371 VIRIN: 220819-Z-UQ018-0005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.57 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Annual Thode Ruck March Draws more than 100 Participants [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Ashley Baum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.