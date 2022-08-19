10th Annual Thode Ruck March Draws more than 100 Participants

Participants get ready to begin at the 10th Annual Sgt. 1st Class James E. Thode Ruck March held at Camp Williams, Utah, August 19, 2022. More than 100 service members and civilians participated in the ruck march, including spouses and families of several service members.

