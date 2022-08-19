10th Annual Thode Ruck March Draws more than 100 Participants

Lt. Col. Blake Bingham, commander of the 1457th Engineer Battalion, gives opening remarks at the 10th Annual Sgt. 1st Class James E. Thode Ruck March held at Camp Williams, Utah, August 19, 2022. Bingham served as Thode’s company commander in the 118th Sapper Company, 1457th Engineer Battalion, when they served a tour in Afghanistan, where Thode was killed in action in 2010.

