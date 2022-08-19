Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Annual Thode Ruck March Draws more than 100 Participants [Image 1 of 6]

    10th Annual Thode Ruck March Draws more than 100 Participants

    UT, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Baum 

    204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Lt. Col. Blake Bingham, commander of the 1457th Engineer Battalion, gives opening remarks at the 10th Annual Sgt. 1st Class James E. Thode Ruck March held at Camp Williams, Utah, August 19, 2022. Bingham served as Thode’s company commander in the 118th Sapper Company, 1457th Engineer Battalion, when they served a tour in Afghanistan, where Thode was killed in action in 2010.

    engineers
    ruck march
    utah
    family
    national guard

