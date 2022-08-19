10th Annual Thode Ruck March Draws more than 100 Participants

Army Sgt. Alexander Napier, Soldier assigned to 116th Engineer Company, carries his son in his rucksack during the 10th Annual Sgt. 1st Class James E. Thode Ruck March held at Camp Williams, Utah, August 19, 2022. Several civilians, including children participated in the event this year.

