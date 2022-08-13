Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts Nursing Symposium

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors and members of the Australian Defence Force pose for a photo with local nurses during a Nursing Symposium held in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

