Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts Nursing Symposium

    Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts Nursing Symposium

    PHILIPPINES

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors and members of the Australian Defence Force pose for a photo with local nurses during a Nursing Symposium held in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 03:59
    Photo ID: 7380110
    VIRIN: 220813-N-HI500-1042
    Resolution: 5333x3555
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts Nursing Symposium, by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    Navy Partnerships
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT