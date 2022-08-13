Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts Nursing Symposium [Image 5 of 8]

    Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts Nursing Symposium

    PHILIPPINES

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors listen as Arnisieri N. Caduada presents on Management and Leadership in Nursing during a nursing symposium held in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 05:19
    Photo ID: 7380106
    VIRIN: 220813-N-HI500-1018
    Resolution: 5116x3411
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts Nursing Symposium [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts Nursing Symposium
    Pacific Partnership 2022 medical professionals conduct Point of Care Ultrasound Training
    Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts Nursing Symposium
    Pacific Partnership 2022 medical professionals conduct Point of Care Ultrasound Training
    Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts Nursing Symposium
    Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts Nursing Symposium
    Pacific Partnership 2022 medical professionals conduct Point of Care Ultrasound Training
    Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts Nursing Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    Navy Partnerships
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT