PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Capt. Hank Kim, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), center, delivers remarks to U.S., Australian, and Philippine medical professionals during a nursing symposium in support of PP22. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2022 05:28
|Photo ID:
|7380107
|VIRIN:
|220813-N-HI500-1007
|Resolution:
|5198x3465
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts Nursing Symposium [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT