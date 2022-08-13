Pacific Partnership 2022 medical professionals conduct Point of Care Ultrasound Training

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Capt. Danielle Taysom, from San Diego, conducts Point of Care Ultrasound Training for local medical professionals in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

