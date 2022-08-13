PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Cmdr. Jeffrey Carness, from Abilene, Texas, left, conducts Point of Care Ultrasound Training for local medical professionals in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.20.2022 05:23 Photo ID: 7380109 VIRIN: 220813-N-HI500-1045 Resolution: 5044x3363 Size: 1.71 MB Location: PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 medical professionals conduct Point of Care Ultrasound Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.