Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts Nursing Symposium

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Capt. Hank Kim, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), center, delivers remarks to U.S., Australian, and Philippine medical professionals during a nursing symposium in support of PP22. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

