NNayeli, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, finds explosive components during detection training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 18, 2022. MWDs advance their training on a daily basis while also improving upon the skills they have already learned. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 18:07
|Photo ID:
|7379654
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-YO028-1979
|Resolution:
|3346x2226
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 99SFS dogs at work [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
