NNayeli, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, finds explosive components during detection training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 18, 2022. MWDs advance their training on a daily basis while also improving upon the skills they have already learned. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 18:07 Photo ID: 7379654 VIRIN: 220818-F-YO028-1979 Resolution: 3346x2226 Size: 3.45 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 99SFS dogs at work [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.