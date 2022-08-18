Staff Sgt. Charles Pope, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, works with GGrief, 99 SFS MWD, during patrol training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 18, 2022. The 99 SFS provides flight-line security, police services, antiterrorism and force protection for Nellis AFB and Creech AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 18:06
|Photo ID:
|7379666
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-YO028-1182
|Resolution:
|5167x3438
|Size:
|7.54 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 99SFS dogs at work [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
