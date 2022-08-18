Staff Sgt. Charles Pope, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, works with GGrief, 99 SFS MWD, during patrol training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 18, 2022. The 99 SFS provides flight-line security, police services, antiterrorism and force protection for Nellis AFB and Creech AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 18:06 Photo ID: 7379666 VIRIN: 220818-F-YO028-1182 Resolution: 5167x3438 Size: 7.54 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 99SFS dogs at work [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.