NNayeli, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, looks for explosive components during detection training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 18, 2022. NNayeli celebrated her second birthday by training with her handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 18:06
|Photo ID:
|7379662
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-YO028-2034
|Resolution:
|5753x4024
|Size:
|10.14 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 99SFS dogs at work [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
