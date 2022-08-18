NNayeli, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, looks for explosive components during detection training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 18, 2022. NNayeli celebrated her second birthday by training with her handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 18:06 Photo ID: 7379662 VIRIN: 220818-F-YO028-2034 Resolution: 5753x4024 Size: 10.14 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 99SFS dogs at work [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.