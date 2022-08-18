Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99SFS dogs at work [Image 3 of 13]

    99SFS dogs at work

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Ariel Sison, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, gets chased by NNayeli, 99 SFS MWD, during patrol training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 18, 2022. Patrol training teaches MWDs how to apprehend and detain aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 18:07
    Photo ID: 7379647
    VIRIN: 220818-F-YO028-1495
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99SFS dogs at work [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    military working dogs
    Nellis AFB
    dogs
    K-9
    training
    99SFS

