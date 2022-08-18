Staff Sgt. Ariel Sison, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, searches for explosive components with GGrief, 99 SFS MWD, during detection training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 18, 2022. MWDs advance their training on a daily basis while also improving upon the skills they have already learned. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 18:07 Photo ID: 7379649 VIRIN: 220818-F-YO028-1697 Resolution: 4963x3302 Size: 7.92 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 99SFS dogs at work [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.