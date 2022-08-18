99SFS dogs at work

Staff Sgt. Ariel Sison, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, searches for explosive components with GGrief, 99 SFS MWD, during detection training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 18, 2022. Security Forces specialists go through extensive training in law enforcement and combat tactics to protect bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

