    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training [Image 12 of 12]

    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A red flag is flown at the heavy weapons range at Fort Rucker, Alabama, Aug. 6, 2022, because members of the 908th Security Forces Squadron were conducting heavy weapons firing. The Range Operations Branch controls over 44,000 acres of training lands and nearly 14,000 acres of impact area; which includes 20 live fire ranges, two tactical training bases, two urban operations sites, two leadership reaction courses, a CBRN training facility, three land navigation courses, the Aviation Gunnery Range Complex, and various bivouac and field training exercise sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    This work, 908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Rucker

    Fort Rucker
    22nd Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    MH-139A Grey Wolf

