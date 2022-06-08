Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training [Image 7 of 12]

    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Joel Williams, a 908th Security Forces Squadron defender, fires an M203 grenade launcher Aug. 6, 2022, at Fort Rucker, Alabama. The M203 grenade launcher is a single shot, under-barrel grenade launcher that attaches to the M16 or M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 12:56
    Photo ID: 7376386
    VIRIN: 220806-F-FG097-0346
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 615.71 KB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training
    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training
    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training
    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training
    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training
    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training
    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training
    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training
    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training
    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training
    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training
    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Rucker

    TAGS

    Fort Rucker
    22nd Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    MH-139A Grey Wolf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT