Senior Airman Tiara Peoples, 908th Security Forces Squadron defender, disassembles a M249 light machine gun July 9, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The M249 light machine gun is an individually portable, gas operated, magazine or disintegrating metallic link-belt fed, light machine gun with fixed headspace and quick change barrel feature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 12:56
|Photo ID:
|7376379
|VIRIN:
|220709-F-FG097-0186
|Resolution:
|2550x3600
|Size:
|347.35 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
