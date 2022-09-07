Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training [Image 4 of 12]

    908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Tiara Peoples, 908th Security Forces Squadron defender, disassembles a M249 light machine gun July 9, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The M249 light machine gun is an individually portable, gas operated, magazine or disintegrating metallic link-belt fed, light machine gun with fixed headspace and quick change barrel feature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Fort Rucker
    22nd Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    MH-139A Grey Wolf

