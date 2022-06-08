From left, assistant machine gunner, Senior Airman Amber Clemente, supports the main gunner, Senior Airman Nathan DeVane, both 908th Security Forces Squadron defenders, as he fires the M249 light machine gun Aug. 6, 2022, at Fort Rucker, Alabama. The M249 light machine gun is an individually portable, gas operated, magazine or disintegrating metallic link-belt fed, light machine gun with fixed headspace and quick change barrel feature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 12:56
|Photo ID:
|7376392
|VIRIN:
|220806-F-FG097-0642
|Resolution:
|4500x2550
|Size:
|813.38 KB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT