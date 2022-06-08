Senior Airman Channing Doughtry fires an M240B alongside Airman 1st Class Demetrius Freeman, both 908th Security Forces Squadron defenders, Aug. 6, 2022, at Fort Rucker, Alabama. This firearm is a belt-fed, gas-operated medium machine gun that chambers the 7.62 mm NATO cartridge, and is operated by a gunner and an assistant gunner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 12:56
|Photo ID:
|7376391
|VIRIN:
|220806-F-FG097-0575
|Resolution:
|4200x2550
|Size:
|753.94 KB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
