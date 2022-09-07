Staff Sgt. Taylor Clark (foreground), 908th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, gives a briefing to some of the members of the 908 SFS July 9, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The briefing was about the specifications, situational uses, handling, disassembly, and reassembly of the M240B machine gun and the M249 light machine gun. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 12:56
|Photo ID:
|7376375
|VIRIN:
|220709-F-FG097-0098
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|343.19 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908 SFS use Fort Rucker ranges for weapons training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
