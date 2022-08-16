An R-11 Refueler approaches a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet to conduct a hot-pit refueling exercise on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 16, 2022. Hot-pit refueling is a term used for refueling an aircraft while its engines are running, which is a technique used to maximize efficiency and allow the aircraft to quickly take off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 02:08
|Photo ID:
|7375589
|VIRIN:
|220816-F-VS136-1070
|Resolution:
|4966x3973
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge
