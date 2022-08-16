36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge

An R-11 Refueler approaches a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet to conduct a hot-pit refueling exercise on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 16, 2022. Hot-pit refueling is a term used for refueling an aircraft while its engines are running, which is a technique used to maximize efficiency and allow the aircraft to quickly take off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

