    36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge [Image 5 of 5]

    36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge

    GUAM

    08.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    An R-11 Refueler approaches a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet to conduct a hot-pit refueling exercise on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 16, 2022. Hot-pit refueling is a term used for refueling an aircraft while its engines are running, which is a technique used to maximize efficiency and allow the aircraft to quickly take off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

    Oil
    Fuel
    POL
    Petroleum
    Lubricant
    Andersen AFB

