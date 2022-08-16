U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Martinez, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel distribution technician, opens the fuel tank vent control valve on an R-11 Refueler on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 16, 2022. The R-11 Refueler’s fuel tank holds a maximum capacity of 6,000 gallons of fuel that can be issued to an aircraft at a rate of 600 gallons per minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)
36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge
