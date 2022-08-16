Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge [Image 2 of 5]

    36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge

    GUAM

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Airman Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Martinez, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel distribution technician, opens the fuel tank vent control valve on an R-11 Refueler on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 16, 2022. The R-11 Refueler’s fuel tank holds a maximum capacity of 6,000 gallons of fuel that can be issued to an aircraft at a rate of 600 gallons per minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 02:08
    Photo ID: 7375586
    VIRIN: 220816-F-VS136-1048
    Resolution: 3403x2722
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge
    36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge
    36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge
    36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge
    36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oil
    Fuel
    POL
    Petroleum
    Lubricant
    Andersen AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT