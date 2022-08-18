36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge

Photo By Airman Spencer Perkins | An R-11 Refueler is on stand-by to refuel a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet on...... read more read more Photo By Airman Spencer Perkins | An R-11 Refueler is on stand-by to refuel a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 16, 2022. The R-11 Refueler’s fuel tank holds a maximum capacity of 6,000 gallons of fuel that can be issued to an aircraft at a rate of 600 gallons per minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins) see less | View Image Page

"Fuels are a big part of the mission here," said Senior Airman Jacob Thompson, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels equipment maintenance technician. "This is a big landing spot for heavy aircraft and training exercises for the Air Force; without fuel they wouldn’t be able to do that."



Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, doesn’t have any permanent aircraft assigned to it, but that doesn’t mean our Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricant Airmen don’t have planes to fuel.

Andersen AFB hosts multiple joint training exercises throughout the year such as Cope North and Valiant Shield, which allow POL Airmen unique training opportunities throughout the year.

"We’re constantly working with our sister branches, such as the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marines," said Senior Airman Austin Martinez, 36 LRS fuel distribution technician. "During this past Cope North, we had Sailors stationed with us and we were working hand in hand, training with each other and we were able to learn about the U.S. Navy fuel trucks and how to operate them.”



These exercises also provide an opportunity for the POL Airmen to strengthen joint force capabilities by meeting and training with military members from other countries.



"This base is great for meeting new people because there are new faces here all the time," said Martinez. "We get to work with so many branches, such as Australia, and we’re all coming together and working as a group making sure things get up off the ground and into the air."



Andersen AFB fuels these exercises with having 66 million gallons of fuel stored, which is the largest fuel storage in the U.S. Air Force. This allows 36 LRS Airmen to provide necessary fuel for missions that come in and out of the Indo-Pacific region.



"We have 52 fuel truck units compared to other bases that will have seven or eight, so it’s pretty busy here," said Thompson.



The large amount of fuel and trucks available allows them to be ready to accomplish their mission at any time.



"We’re always going to be ready for anything that comes in and out," said Martinez. "We get everything moving and without us, those aircraft can’t fly.”