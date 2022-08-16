An R-11 Refueler is on stand-by to refuel a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 16, 2022. The R-11 Refueler’s fuel tank holds a maximum capacity of 6,000 gallons of fuel that can be issued to an aircraft at a rate of 600 gallons per minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 02:09 Photo ID: 7375585 VIRIN: 220816-F-VS136-1040 Resolution: 5030x4024 Size: 2.82 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.