36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Anderso, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel distribution operator, attaches a scully cable to an R-11 Refueler on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 16, 2022. The scully system prevents the fuel tanks from overfilling by stopping the flow of fuel when the fuel reaches sensors on the inside of the tank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

