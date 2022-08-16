36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM

    08.16.2022

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Anderso, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel distribution operator, attaches a scully cable to an R-11 Refueler on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 16, 2022. The scully system prevents the fuel tanks from overfilling by stopping the flow of fuel when the fuel reaches sensors on the inside of the tank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

    Oil
    Fuel
    POL
    Petroleum
    Lubricant
    Andersen AFB

