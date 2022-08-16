36 LRS POL fuels the Forward Edge

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Andersen, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel distribution operator, refuels an R-11 Refueler on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 16, 2022. Petroleum, oil, and lubricant Airmen do a checkpoint everyday where they inspect the fuel trucks to make sure they are in the proper condition to be driven that day and that the trucks are filled with fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

