PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena

Airman 1st Class Jesus Denogean, a precision measurement equipment laboratory technician from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron, calibrates a countermeasure dispenser system on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The system checks for stray voltage in aircraft in order to protect maintainers and pilots from accidental flares. The technical expertise of the Airmen at PMEL allows them to produce accurate, reliable and traceable equipment that support operations across Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Redin）

